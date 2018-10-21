Kim Kardashian's Family Pens Heartwarming Tributes for Her 38th Birthday: 'You Are Super Woman'

Kim Kardashian West is feeling the birthday love!

In honor of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turning 38 on Sunday, her family members filled social media with their heartwarming birthday messages.

“Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!!” Khloé Kardashian, 34, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of happy snapshots, including one of the two sisters sitting together with their newborn daughters. “My entire life you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either.”

“I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become,” she continued, adding that she feels “so thankful” the pair have grown “closer over the last year.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter Chicago with Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

In a touching reflection on the value of family, the Good American founder added that without her sister, “I would be lost.”

“Crazy s— happens to us all of the time, but how f— lucky are we that we get to experience this crazy thing called life with one another? I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another,” she continued.

“I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving,” she wrote. “I love you!! Until the end of time, I love you!!!”

Peppering in a dash of nostalgia, Kendall Jenner shared a clip from the tear-jerking video West made for his wife’s birthday last year, which was filled with footage from her childhood.

In Kendall’s excerpt, a young Kim, circa 1999, can be seen smiling while opening up about all the things she feels thankful for.

Kim Kardashian West Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“I’m thankful for the life that we’re living now and my family that I have,” she said.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @kimkardashian,” the 22-year-old model captioned the clip, adding a rose emoji.

Kim’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 21, also shared her own tribute, posting a clip from the pair’s KKW x Kylie lip kit collection.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMMY” she wrote alongside the clip. “I LOVE YOU.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And what would any Kardashian birthday be without a word from Kris Jenner, 62?

The momager went on to share a heartwarming message of her own, praising her daughter for the wonderful woman she’d grown up to be.

“Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year…you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness,” she wrote alongside a collage of the pair together over the years.

“You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day…i love you,” she wrote, signing the note as “Mommy.”

Leading up to his wife’s special day, West helped his wife kick off her birthday weekend in style with an extra special surprise: a room full of colorful floral arrangements that came with a piano serenade.

“@KimKardashian You’re stunning,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the sweet token of his affection. “I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”