Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Donate $25K to Photographer Marcus Hyde After His Serious Car Crash

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have donated $25,000 to Kardashian West’s personal photographer Marcus Hyde, who was hospitalized after being in a near-fatal car accident last month.

The massive donation helped the page reach $28,680 of it’s $10,000 goal.

Kardashian West, 38, also asked her followers to support the cause. “If you are able to help the family would be so grateful!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

The GoFundMe was created in hopes of raising funds for Hyde’s medical treatments as he’s still in the hospital following the crash.

“As many know, Marcus Hyde was in a serious car accident at the end of October, resulting in him being hospitalized with serious injuries. He is still currently being hospitalized and will be for quite some time. With that being said, he has a long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page reads.

According to TMZ, Hyde lost control of his vehicle while driving in Malibu and went over an embankment. A witness said he went nearly 200 feet down from the road.

TMZ also reports that Hyde suffered seizures after the crash and was airlifted from the scene and transported to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center following the accident.

Just days before his crash, Hyde traveled to Bali with Kardashian West and her sisters.

Upon hearing the news, Kardashian West asked fans for prayers for her friend.

She tweeted a photo of Hyde writing, “I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back.”

She also shared one photo taken by Hyde on their vacation, walking hand-in-hand with daughter North West. “Found this pic from Bali @marcushyde took.”