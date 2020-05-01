Wild Ride! Kim Kardashian Goes Off-Roading with Husband Kanye West amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are social distancing with their kids Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are taking a break from self-isolating at home to get in a dose of adventure.

The couple — who has been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic with their four children Psalm, 10 months, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 6½ in Calabasas, California — went off-roading through the vast outdoors in an open-top vehicle.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder documented their ride on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in the dusty truck with her husband.

In the shot, Kardashian West is sitting in the passenger seat wearing a full-face helmet and holding up two peace signs.

The reality star wore a charcoal-colored hoodie for the outdoor adventure, while West sported a blue and red flannel over a white hoodie. They appear to be in Wyoming, where they own two massive properties.

Kardashian West captioned the picture with a peace-sign emoji, mimicking her stance in the shot.

In March, the 39-year-old appeared on The View where she revealed that she and West have been spending most of their time at home during the current crisis.

According to Kardashian West, with her and her husband's busy travel schedules on hold, the couple has been enjoying a lot of “family bonding” time — which has included “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

“We’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” she said, hinting that the experience has been a silver lining of the pandemic. “I actually love that time. … It’s so much fun. … I love all the family bonding stuff.”

She revealed that she’s also “been doing laundry and cooking,” adding that she hasn’t been keeping up with her signature glam.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup!” she said.

However, being away from siblings Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenne, and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, has been hard on the family.

“It’s been really hard,” Kardashian West said. “We do Zoom dinners where we all will make our plate and then get on and talk. We’re all on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging.”

