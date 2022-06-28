While Fields would love to check in on her characters Tootie and Regine, she worries that if revivals "don't get it right, you are messing with people's beloved characters"

Kim Fields Is Cautious About Facts of Life and Living Single Reboots: 'You Have to Be Really Careful'

Kim Fields is respectfully skeptical when asked about bringing back old favorites.

Best-known as The Facts of Life's Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey in the '80s and as Regine on the '90s sitcom Living Single, Fields stopped by TODAY on Tuesday morning and shared her thoughts on the current proliferation of TV revivals.

"There's always talk about doing reboots," acknowledged Fields, 53. "That's just a very popular trend right now."

"And while I respect it, and of course I have beloved shows that I want to see what they'd be doing right now," Fields noted. "I think you have to be really careful with reboots because if you don't get it right, you are messing with people's beloved characters."

She added with a laugh, "And thankfully everybody's busy — I got a new show I'm doing!"

Fields recently opened up to PEOPLE about growing up on screen.

"You don't realize, 'This show is groundbreaking,'" she shared. "You're just grateful to show up to a job. I certainly didn't think that it was as monumental as it would go on to become."

"It was a different type of coming-of-age," she adds. "And to do that in that environment was just really spectacular."

THE FACTS OF LIFE -- Pictured: Kim Fields as Dorothy 'Tootie' Ramsey Kim Fields in The Facts of Life | Credit: Ron Tom/NBCUniversal via Getty

In more recent years, Fields — who is mom to sons Sebastian, 14, and Quincy, 7, with husband Christopher Morgan, 45 — was a cast member on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2015 and competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

She's also taken on directing projects in addition to acting roles.

"It's really exciting to be able to find something new," she told PEOPLE in May. "There's this wonderful sense of adventure that I'm realizing was always there."

On Tuesday TODAY, she said that her move into directing has been "so liberating."

She continued that stepping behind the camera "was a different way to being in control of my career. I'm never one to wait on anybody to do anything. So [I enjoy] being able to direct, being able to have my own production company, being able to tell stories the way that I want to...."

Fields currently stars alongside Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in The Upshaws, which told the TODAY hosts offers "a nod to the Norman Lear sitcoms that we grew up on [with a] splash of what's popping off now."