Kim Cattrall Talks Returning to TV After Sex and the City: ‘I Waited a Long Time’

Kim Cattrall‘s TV comeback continues!

The 63-year-old actress will appear in and produce the new Fox series Filthy Rich, which is also her first project for network TV, she said Tuesday.

“After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television,” Cattrall said, speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“It wasn’t until I saw Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back to television,” she explained, referencing the comedy that ran from 2014 to 2016. “I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life.”

Cattrall added that working in television poses a whole new set of changes from her time on the HBO series, on which she starred as Samantha Jones in all six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

“I’ve never been on network television,” she said. “Coming back to television has changed so much just since I did Sex and the City. I mean we don’t cut any more, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can’t kind of warm up to a close up. You have to be right on your game all the time.”

In her newest role as Margaret on Filthy Rich, Cattrall said she’s “exploring mortality.”

“She’s in her 60s like I am. You’re starting to lose your family members; you’re starting to lose friends,” Cattrall said. “It does bring to question, what now and how much longer? I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them.”

In addition to Filthy Rich and Sensitive Skin, Cattrall has also appeared on other TV projects such as Tell Me a Story, Modus and The Witness for the Prosecution.

The actress’ younger brother died in 2018 at age 55, and the tragic loss taught Cattrall to appreciate more out of life, she said last summer.

“To really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I’m not going to see for a while,” she said, speaking at the TCA summer press tour. “The thought is now I might not see them again or for a couple months, but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realize how precious it is.”