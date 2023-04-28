Kim Cattrall Shares Throwback Pic from First-Ever Acting Gig in 1977 — and Sean Penn's Dad Directed It!

Kim Cattrall is feeling nostalgic.

The 66-year-old actress on Thursday shared to Twitter a throwback picture from her first-ever acting job, a TV miniseries she filmed 45 years ago.

In the Polaroid photo, Cattrall wore what appears to be a brown curly wig underneath a straw hat with a lace veil attached to the back. For her role, she also sported a white top with puff sleeves and a high collar.

"1977 — My first job as a MCA Universal contract player on Testimony of Two Men. An Operation Prime Time period drama," she wrote in her post. "I played cousin Maude who came to visit for the July 4th celebrations. Leo Penn (Sean's Dad) directed. #tbt."

Cattrall would have been around 21 years old at the time the three-episode series came out.

According to the limited program's official synopsis, Testimony of Two Men was an "ambitious, post-Civil War costume drama spanning 36 years" which "intertwined several stories of lust, power, greed and murder." It followed two former army field doctors "and their passion for their work and women in their lives."

In addition to Cattrall, the series also starred David Birney, Barbara Parkins, Steve Forrest, Ralph Bellamy and Tom Bosley (among others).

Cattrall rose to fame in the 1980s in films such as Police Academy, Big Trouble in Little China and Masquerade. It is her role as Samantha Jones in HBO's Sex and the City that she is best known for. She also reprised the character in the series' two films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

The actress, who is currently starring in How I Met Your Father, did not return for And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City sequel series which debuted in 2021.

Last year, Cattrall said she was never asked to reprise her signature role as the sex-positive PR maven in the series, but she was happy not to take part in it. Opening up about show, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004, Cattrall said she was "ready" to walk away years ago.

Speaking with Variety in May 2022, Cattrall said that while she would never want to look back on that [character] with anything other than pride," after six seasons and two films, "Everything in me went, 'I'm done.' "

In 2017, she turned down a script for a never-produced third Sex and the City movie — a decision that seemed to have ultimately led to her not being invited to join And Just Like That…

"I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about [the show] like everyone else did — on social media," she told the outlet, adding that the show "feels like an echo of the past."

And though she felt "ultimately protective" of Samantha, Cattrall said to Variety she knew it was time to step away when she realized her character wasn't moving forward or progressing. "Everything has to grow, or it dies," she said, adding, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

Soon after And Just Like That... was confirmed in January 2021, Cattrall's former costar Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Cattrall's absence from the project while responding to comments from fans on her Instagram post about the news.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker, 58, replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

"She will always be there. And we are so excited. X," Parker responded to another fan's remark about missing Cattrall's character.