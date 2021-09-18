Kim Cattrall Reunites with SATC Costume Designer Patricia Field for Night Out: 'Celebrating Life'

"Friends in NYC," Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field captioned a selfie with Kim Cattrall, months after both women opted not to return for the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall may be done with the Sex and the City franchise, but she still knows how to do a girls' night out in New York City.

The Golden Globe winner, 65, reunited with the show's legendary costume designer Patricia Field (The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty, Younger), who posted a selfie of the two on Saturday from their outing together.

"Friends in NYC," Field, 79, captioned the photo. "Celebrating life with @kimcattrall! Tag your bestie in the comments below."

The pair previously got together for dinner in May when Cattrall posted another photo with Field, whom she referred to as "a true friend and confidant."

That outing came just a week before Field passed on SATC's HBO Max revival, And Just Like That..., due to a scheduling conflict with her work on season 2 of Emily in Paris. Known for creating the iconic looks for all six seasons of SATC and both movies, she handed the reins over to former employee Molly Rogers, who she said has worked with her "from day one."

"It was her time to shine," Field told PEOPLE earlier this week. "I'm glad because this is her opportunity to put her name out there. My name, sometimes, it smashes other people down, not intentionally, but you know."

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," Cattrall explained of her decision on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

In February, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys indirectly referenced Cattrall's absence from the show in an interview with TVLine, saying, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

And Just Like That... will also feature some new faces, including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, who joined the cast in July. The news came after Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez also signed on for the revival in May.

The new 10-part series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.