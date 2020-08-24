Kim Cattrall Returns to TV in Fox's New Drama Filthy Rich : Watch the First Look

Kim Cattrall is back on the small screen.

The Sex and the City actress, 64, will make her network TV debut next month in Fox's upcoming drama series Filthy Rich, in which she stars as Margaret Monreaux.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE has a first look at the new series, which focuses on a mega-rich Southern family who has to deal with the sudden passing of Margaret's husband, Eugene Monreaux (Gerald McRaney).

In the aftermath of Eugene's death, Margaret discovers that he had three illegitimate children — all of whom will fight to inherit the billion-dollar empire.

"Filthy Rich is a story of a Louisiana evangelical family," Cattrall says during the first-look video. "They are billionaires, they built this worldwide network. The patriarch of the family is killed. After his death, all of these family secrets are revealed."

The show, based on the New Zealand series of the same name, also stars Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Melia Kreiling.

In January, Cattrall discussed Filthy Rich while speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television,” she said. "It wasn’t until I saw Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back to television. I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life.”

Cattrall added that TV has changed from her time on the HBO series, in which she starred as Samantha Jones from 1998 to 2004.

“I’ve never been on network television,” she said. “Coming back to television has changed so much just since I did Sex and the City. I mean we don’t cut any more, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can’t kind of warm up to a close up. You have to be right on your game all the time.”

Image zoom Kim Cattrall Amy Sussman/Getty

In her role on Filthy Rich, Cattrall said she's "exploring mortality.”

“She’s in her 60s like I am. You’re starting to lose your family members; you’re starting to lose friends,” Cattrall said. “It does bring to question, what now and how much longer? I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them.”