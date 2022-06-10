QAF star Ryan O'Connell said Cattrall's Sex and the City character Samantha Jones served as "a surrogate mother for me" for years, and now she's playing his mom Brenda Beaumont on Peacock's QAF reboot

Kim Cattrall's QAF Costars Gush About Working with Her — and Can't Resist an And Just Like That... Dig

Kim Cattrall is loved by all on Queer as Folk.

Her costars opened up about the things they appreciate most about the Sex and the City alum, who plays mother Brenda Beaumont on Peacock's new reboot. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan O'Connell joked that, Cattrall has in some way been mothering him for a very long time.

"Samantha Jones [Cattrall's Sex and the City character] had been acting as a surrogate mother for me for so long that it only made sense that she became my real TV mom," said O'Connell, 35, who plays one of Beaumont's gay sons on the series.

"Kim is so incredible," he added. "She's like, I don't know, she's just really f---ing cool. I feel like people are realizing that, based on her iconic interviews lately. She is so dry. She's so smart. She's just very perceptive."

He joked, "I mean, clearly she avoided filming And Just Like That..., so."

The Sex and the City reboot aired on HBO Max in late 2021, and viewers had very mixed opinions on the return.

Cattrall, 65, didn't sign on for the revival after public tensions with cast member Sarah Jessica Parker and a growing feeling that the series felt "like an echo of the past."

She told Variety in May: "I don't want to be nude anymore. I'm 65. I'm in great shape. But I'm just not interested. I feel like I filled my quota on that one."

Now in Queer as Folk, she's playing a Southern debutante who isn't quite sure how to navigate life as the mom of two gay children. Devin Way, who plays Beaumont's second son, Brodie, said Cattrall was "so much better" and "so much more" from what he thought she'd be — and that's based on her other, iconic projects.

"When you think about an icon, you think about boundaries," Way said. "You think about how the world receives them and feels like they have ownership to them. And I didn't want her to feel unsafe around [so] many of us. So I approached her with boundaries and when I got there and she really was arms open wide with me and was so gracious and loving and tender and sweet on set, it was like smelling the sweetest perfume. That is her essence."