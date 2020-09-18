Kim Cattrall Opens Up About Boyfriend Russell Thomas: ‘He Was Worth Waiting for’

"It's just so easy," says Kim Cattrall of her relationship with boyfriend Russell Thomas

For Kim Cattrall, there is at least one silver lining to months of quarantine — plenty of uninterrupted time with Russell Thomas, her boyfriend of four years.

"From the beginning, [Russ] and I felt like we needed to get out of town, so we came up to my house in Canada," former Sex and the City star Cattrall, who was born in England, then raised in Vancouver, tells PEOPLE. "I'm coming home again. The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager I didn't appreciate it. But now, they're bringing me back."

Cattrall, 64, who stars on Fox's new drama Filthy Rich, premiering Sept. 21, met Thomas in 2016 when he was working at the BBC.

"We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver," says Cattrall. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"

And Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, says she feels connected to Thomas, born in Kent, England, through their shared roots. "It's just so easy," says Cattrall, who was previously married three times. "I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!"

And Cattrall and Thomas share a special daily routine she's come to cherish. "The day starts with a cup of tea," says the actress. "It's hot water over a tea bag, with milk, no sugar and exactly the right temperature. It's very British! We have tea together every morning, and after lunch usually another cup to get through the day."

Ultimately, Cattrall says she's met her match. "I love him," she says. "And he was worth waiting for."