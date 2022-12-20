Kim Cattrall Announces Death of Her Mother Shane: 'Rest in Peace Mum'

Kim Cattrall's mother, Shane Cattrall, was 93

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on December 20, 2022 04:46 PM
Kim Cattrall mother Shane
Photo: Kim Cattrall/Instagram

Kim Cattrall is saying goodbye to a loved one.

The Sex and the City alum, 66, announced the death of her mother, Shane, on Instagram Tuesday. Shane was 93.

Sharing the news with her followers, Cattrall posted a tribute filled with several photos of the pair together over the years. The post even included a black-and-white shot of Cattrall with Shane when she was a child.

"Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022," she captioned the photo carousel. "Rest in peace Mum ❤️"

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Several individuals shared their condolences in the comments of Cattrall's post. Her Queer as Folk costar Stephen Dunn wrote, "Sending all my love ♥️✨"

"Huge hugs and all the love ♥️🙏🏽," fellow Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly said.

"So sorry, Kim," comedian and singer Randy Rainbow commented. "Lots of love. ♥️♥️♥️"

Kim Cattrall mother Shane
Kim Cattrall/Instagram

Cattrall's mother celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this year. At the time, the How I Met Your Father star shared a photo of her boyfriend Russell Thomas posing alongside the mother-daughter duo.

"Happy 93rd B'day Mum!" she tweeted. "We're so lucky to still have you with us. ❤️🎂"

Cattrall's most recent post featuring Shane was a sweet Mother's Day tribute in May. In the photo, the actress was pictured smiling from ear to ear while wrapping her arms around her mother.

"Happy Mum's Day Mum," she previously wrote. "93 Years young ❤️"

