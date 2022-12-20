Entertainment TV Kim Cattrall Announces Death of Her Mother Shane: 'Rest in Peace Mum' Kim Cattrall's mother, Shane Cattrall, was 93 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 04:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kim Cattrall/Instagram Kim Cattrall is saying goodbye to a loved one. The Sex and the City alum, 66, announced the death of her mother, Shane, on Instagram Tuesday. Shane was 93. Sharing the news with her followers, Cattrall posted a tribute filled with several photos of the pair together over the years. The post even included a black-and-white shot of Cattrall with Shane when she was a child. "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022," she captioned the photo carousel. "Rest in peace Mum ❤️" RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022 Several individuals shared their condolences in the comments of Cattrall's post. Her Queer as Folk costar Stephen Dunn wrote, "Sending all my love ♥️✨" "Huge hugs and all the love ♥️🙏🏽," fellow Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly said. "So sorry, Kim," comedian and singer Randy Rainbow commented. "Lots of love. ♥️♥️♥️" Kim Cattrall/Instagram Cattrall's mother celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this year. At the time, the How I Met Your Father star shared a photo of her boyfriend Russell Thomas posing alongside the mother-daughter duo. "Happy 93rd B'day Mum!" she tweeted. "We're so lucky to still have you with us. ❤️🎂" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cattrall's most recent post featuring Shane was a sweet Mother's Day tribute in May. In the photo, the actress was pictured smiling from ear to ear while wrapping her arms around her mother. "Happy Mum's Day Mum," she previously wrote. "93 Years young ❤️"