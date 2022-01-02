Kim Cattrall Marks Late Brother Chris' 59th Birthday, Calls for Suicide Prevention: 'We Miss You'

"Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher,'" Kim Cattrall wrote to her late brother Christopher, who died from suicide in Feb. 2018

Kim Cattrall is advocating for suicide prevention on her late brother Christopher's birthday.

The Golden Globe winner, 65, paid tribute to "Topher" on Sunday for what would have been his 59th birthday. She posted a throwback photo of the two of them nearly four years after he died from suicide in Feb. 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day. Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher,'" Kim wrote. "We miss you today and everyday. RIPx"

She previously enlisted fans' help in finding her brother five days after he went missing in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada back in 2018. "This is not like Chris," Kim wrote at the time, noting that his home was left unlocked and he left his keys, phone, and wallet behind, as well as his seven dogs.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she updated her followers hours later.

Kim opened up about her brother's death in 2019, explaining that loss has taught her to appreciate her relationships. "I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss," she told reporters.

"I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for awhile," Kim continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Opens Up About Boyfriend Russell Thomas: 'He Was Worth Waiting For'

"The thought is now I might not see them again, or for a couple months, but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realize how precious it is," she explained.

Kim's father Dennis Cattrall died of Alzheimer's Disease in 2012.