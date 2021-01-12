Kim Cattrall Likes Tweet About 'Putting Yourself First' After SATC Revival Announcement

The actress has publicly maintained that she would never return to the franchise

Kim Cattrall has indirectly weighed in on the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cattrall, 64, "liked" a fan's tweet applauding the actress for "doing what is best for you" and "putting yourself first" amid the news.

"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall," the tweet reads.

Image zoom Kim Cattrall on Sex and The City | Credit: Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

The revival, titled And Just Like That, was announced Sunday. Parker, 55, is set to reprise her role as fashion writer Carrie Bradshaw in the series, and Davis, 55, and Nixon, 54, will return to play their original characters Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. All three women will also serve as executive producers.

Image zoom Sex and the City | Credit: Everett

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter," Parker wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser for the next installment of the hit show.

In the video, Parker can be heard typing away at her computer. The words "and just like that..." appear on the screen, followed by "the story continues."

Following the announcement, Parker addressed Cattrall's absence while responding to comments from fans on her Instagram post.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

To another fan's remark about missing Cattrall's character Samantha Jones, Parker wrote: "She will always be there. And we are so excited. X."

She also shot down speculation of a feud between Cattrall and the rest of the women, writing, "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

According to HBO Max, And Just Like That will follow "Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The ten-episode, half-hour series from executive producer Michael Patrick King is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.