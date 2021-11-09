Kim Cattrall Lands Recurring Role on Peacock's Upcoming Queer as Folk Reboot
The Golden Globe winner will play "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots," Peacock said in a press release
Kim Cattrall is booked and busy!
Peacock announced Tuesday Cattrall, 65, is joining its upcoming Queer as Folk reboot in a recurring role.
Peacock's reimagined version of Queer as Folk was first announced in April. It will explore a New Orleans-based friend group whose lives are suddenly changed in the wake of a tragedy.
The reboot is based on the U.K. series of the same name, created by Russell T. Davies. It originally aired from 1999 to 2000 before a Canadian-American version ran on Showtime and Showcase between 2000 to 2005.
Cattrall's casting on Queer as Folk comes days after PEOPLE confirmed she's joining Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. The original CBS sitcom followed Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) love story in reverse.
Cattrall will lend her voice to the future version of Hilary Duff's lead character Sophie. (Bob Saget previously did the same for Radnor's Ted in the original show.)
Duff, 34, expressed her excitement for Cattrall's involvement by sharing an old photo of the pair on Instagram.
"When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed," Duff captioned the picture. "Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web."
Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City franchise. In January, HBO Max announced it was reviving the beloved series — titled And Just Like That... — with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.
Cattrall previously explained her reasoning for not wanting to reprise the role.
"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actress said last December. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."