Kim Cattrall Lands Recurring Role on Peacock's Upcoming Queer as Folk Reboot

The Golden Globe winner will play "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots," Peacock said in a press release

Kim Cattrall is booked and busy!

Peacock announced Tuesday Cattrall, 65, is joining its upcoming Queer as Folk reboot in a recurring role. The Golden Globe winner will play "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots," the streaming service said in a press release.

Peacock's reimagined version of Queer as Folk was first announced in April. It will explore a New Orleans-based friend group whose lives are suddenly changed in the wake of a tragedy.

The reboot is based on the U.K. series of the same name, created by Russell T. Davies. It originally aired from 1999 to 2000 before a Canadian-American version ran on Showtime and Showcase between 2000 to 2005.

QUEER AS FOLK Credit: courtesy Everett Collection

