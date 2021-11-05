Kim Cattrall Joins How I Met Your Mother Spinoff as Future Version of Hilary Duff's Character

Kim Cattrall has joined How I Met Your Father as the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie, who tells her son how she met his dad

Kim Cattrall is lending her iconic voice to How I Met Your Father.

The Golden Globe winner, 65, has been cast in Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff as the future version of Hilary Duff's lead character Sophie, PEOPLE confirms.

In the recurring role, Cattrall's character tells her son the story of how she met his dad, much like Bob Saget did for Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby in the original series.

How I Met Your Father Set Clockwise from upper left: Brandon Micheal Hall, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa | Credit: Hilary Duff/instagram

Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of the series from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who created the original CBS series that ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," Duff said in a statement in April. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."

Cattrall's most recent television role was in Fox's adaptation of the New Zealand comedy/drama series Filthy Rich, which was canceled last year after one season. Her career launched with roles in such '80s movies as Porky's, Police Academy, Big Trouble in Little China and Mannequin.

The Broadway alum is most known for her performance as Samantha Jones in HBO's Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. She reprised the role in two movie adaptations, which premiered in 2008 and 2010.