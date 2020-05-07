"I'll always find time for Mario," Kim Cattrall tweeted in response to the resurfaced commercial

See Kim Cattrall Channel Her Sex and the City Character Samantha in Resurfaced Nintendo Ad

Kim Cattrall has a thing for Mario — the Nintendo character, that is.

On Wednesday, Cattrall, 63, stirred some Twitter fans into a frenzy when her 2012 Nintendo ad resurfaced, showing the actress channeling her famous Sex and the City character Samantha Jones. In the ad, Cattrall enjoys spending time with the famous video game character via the Nintendo 3DS.

"Fully losing my mind over this Nintendo ad where Kim Cattrall is horny for Mario?!?!?" Netflix Film's Marc Snetiker tweeted alongside the ad.

Cattrall hilariously responded to the tweet, writing, "I'll always find time for Mario," referencing one of her lines in the commercial.

In the ad, Cattrall tells viewers, "I've discovered a new way of enjoying my spare time," while opening up the device to play Super Mario 3D Land.

"I go on magical adventures with a certain Mario," Cattrall continues. "And guess what? He's totally into dressing up."

"There are many men in my life," Cattrall says, reminiscent of something Samantha would say.

"But for a few minutes or a few hours, I'll always find time for Mario," Cattrall says in the clip as she puts the 3DS in her purse before winking at the camera.

Cattrall's response to the resurfaced ad had fans thanking the actress for sharing it, with one Twitter user writing, "I LOVE YOU FOR TWEETING THIS."

Said another: "Omg I vaguely remember this being on TV but I'd forgotten all about it until now!"

"Me too!" Cattrall tweeted back.

"Kim thank you," a different user wrote.

"Hahhahahaha obsessed," another fan said.

Cattrall's Sex and the City character was widely known for her flirtatious ways and memorable suitors. Samantha was also a successful publicist.

Cattrall starred in the series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in all six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

Back in January, Cattrall revealed she will be returning to TV. The actress will appear in and produce the new Fox series Filthy Rich, which is also her first project for network TV, she said.

“After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television,” Cattrall said, speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“It wasn’t until I saw Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back to television,” she explained, referencing the comedy that ran from 2014 to 2016. “I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life.”