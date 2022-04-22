Kim Cattrall Celebrates Her Six-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Russell Thomas
Kim Cattrall is commemorating a milestone in her relationship.
The How I Met Your Father star, 65, celebrated her six-year anniversary with boyfriend Russell Thomas. On Friday, she honored the occasion by sharing a Boomerang clip of the couple raising their glasses.
"Celebrating 6 years…🥂," she captioned the post.
Cattrall first met Thomas in 2016. From that point on, the pair continued to stay in touch — and the rest was history.
"We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"
Cattrall, who was born in England but raised in Canada, had previously been in three different marriages. But she told PEOPLE that it's "just so easy" being with Thomas, who hails from Kent, England.
"I'm very comfortable around him," she continued. "He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!"
She added, "I love him. And he was worth waiting for."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Cattrall also told Extra in 2020 that Thomas "ticks every box" for her.
"What I love about us at this moment is we have a connection," she said at the time. "There's elements of art of war, but in a very loving way."
From time to time, the Sex and the City alum has shared glimpses of her relationship with Thomas on social media. Her more recent posts included a look at the pair's Christmas celebrations, one of which featured Cattrall and Thomas dancing together by their decorated tree.