Cattrall plays future Sophie, who is narrating the story of how she met her son's father

Kim Cattrall Has a How I Met Your Father Premiere Watch Party with Her Dog TJ

This is how we met Kim Cattrall's dog.

The How I Met Your Father narrator celebrated the show's premiere on Tuesday with an at-home watch party featuring her furry friend, TJ. In an Instagram post, Cattrall, 65, is seen sitting on a couch next to the pup with a drink in hand as they waited for the first episode.

"TJ and i getting ready to watch the first episode of How I Met Your Father tonight on @hulu," she wrote.

The new series follows a future version of Sophie (Cattrall) as she tells her son the story of how she met his dad. The tale journeys all the way back to 2021 as a younger Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends are figuring out many aspects of their lives, including how to find love amid the dating app era.

The first two episodes premiered on Hulu Tuesday.

After meeting the main characters, episode one of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff ended with Sophie explaining that one of the men previously introduced was her son's future father — though his actual identity won't be revealed to fans for some time.

How I met your father Credit: Hulu

Before the premiere, Duff expressed her excitement in having Cattrall join the cast.

"When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web 😂 @himyfonhulu," Duff wrote on Instagram, along with an old photo of her and Cattrall at an event.

Along with Cattrall and Duff, the series stars Francia Raísa, Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Meanwhile, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck will have recurring roles on the series.

How I Met Your Father is a standalone sequel series to the former CBS hit How I Met Your Mother, which aired for 10 seasons between 2005 to 2014. The Emmy-winning sitcom followed Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) love story in reverse.

Duff previously teased possible cameos from the original cast, telling SiriusXM that the new show "does tie in" to the original version. "Hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast," she said.