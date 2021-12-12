"And just like that… I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," one fan tweeted after the premiere of And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall Basks in Social Media Praise as SATC Fans Mourn Her And Just Like That... Absence

The Golden Globe winner, 65, went on a "liking" spree this week on Twitter as SATC fans showed their appreciation for Cattrall in her absence from the new HBO show by recognizing her many other beloved roles and projects.

"@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don't want to do or that won't make you happy," one fan wrote. "Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!"

"And just like that… I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," another follower tweeted.

"And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet," someone posted with a GIF of Cattrall in the Fox drama Filthy Rich. The show was cancelled last year after one season.

"Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," another fan jokingly wrote, referring the now infamous video of Cattrall scat-singing while her then-husband Mark Levinson played the upright bass.

The first two episodes of AJLT premiered this week on HBO Max, wasting no time in explaining the absence of Cattrall's iconic character Samantha Jones, a high-powered publicist with a healthy sex life and the best one-liners. Within minutes of the premiere, the show explained that Sam had moved to London for work, later revealing that her "pride got damaged" after Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) had to let her go as a publicist due to the state of the publishing business.

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," Cattrall explained of her decision on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December 2020. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

The new 10-part series follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.