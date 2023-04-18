Kim and Khloé Kardashian Visit Calif. Prison to Hear Inmates' Experiences

The Kardashian sisters were joined by a group of community leaders on Monday to speak with individuals at Los Angeles County's California State Prison

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on April 18, 2023
Photo Credit: REFORM Alliance
Photo: REFORM Alliance

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are working to help foster a new group of criminal justice reform leaders.

On Monday, the Kardashian sisters teamed up with Michael Rubin and REFORM Alliance's Future Shapers Advisory Council to visit Los Angeles County's California State Prison in an effort to speak with incarcerated individuals and learn more about their experiences.

"It's always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls," Kim, 42, said after the visit.

Photo Credit: REFORM Alliance
REFORM Alliance

"Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws. Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM's Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight," she added.

The REFORM Alliance was established in 2018 by rapper Meek Mill, alongside individuals that include Rubin, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Robert Kraft, and more to "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."

In February, the advocacy group, alongside the Skims founder, founded the Future Shapers Advisory Council to bring a younger generation of advocates into the criminal justice reform movement.

Members from the council including Jack Wright, Dixie D'Amelio, were present during Monday's visit, as part of the cohort's first engagements as members of the council.

Photo Credit: REFORM Alliance
REFORM Alliance

The Future Shapers Advisory Council was established following a Gen Z dinner hosted by Rubin and Kim in February where the group gathered at Rubon's home to listen to multiple speakers share their experiences within the criminal justice system.

Kim told the Gen Z'ers that the best way to learn was to speak with those most impacted by it.

Kim has been working to help inmates who were given too harsh a prison sentence seek clemency since embarking on a journey to earn her law degree.

She opened up about her passion for criminal justice reform in an interview with Vogue after starting a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2019. "I had to think long and hard about this," she said.

"I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed," she said. "That was really a turning point for me."

