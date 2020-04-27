Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh: The Most Beautiful Thing to Me Now Is Reconnecting

For PEOPLE’s 2020 Most Beautiful Issue, Sandra Oh opened up about finding moments of beauty and peace in a time of uncertainty. The Killing Eve Golden Globe winner, 48, who collects photos of her Zoom meetings — “They’re really quite lovely,” she says — wrote the below exclusive essay.

I don’t know what the right words are. This time we’re living in is bizarre, challenging. And like many people, I find myself reaching out to friends who I haven’t connected with in a long time. We all have various social circles, but I’ve noticed there is beauty and comfort with groups that I have a history with. There’s now a drive and need to see people from my past.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I went to the National Theater School of Canada, and my class graduated in ’93. There were probably 13 of us in total. After the world changed in March, a few of us who text were like, “Hey, should we try to get everyone to Zoom together?” So we all did. Which was hilarious because we’re all around 50, and you should have seen us trying to figure out how Zoom works. Many of us have not spoken or seen each other since 1993. It was so amazing; we were just like, “My God, how have you been?” And now we meet weekly.

For more from Sandra Oh and other women featured in PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Issue, pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands now

Image zoom Sandra Oh Noam Galai/Getty

RELATED: Sandra Oh Reveals Jamie Foxx Told Her to ‘Keep Going’ During Hard Times

It’s great to see them in the midst of their lives even though we don’t physically see each other. We all cut our teeth together, and in many ways these people know me the best.

It’s the same with my girlfriends from primary school. We’ve always kind of been in touch, but now we are constantly in contact. The beauty in this time of not being able to be together physically is in the connections we’ve found, which might not have happened otherwise. I focus on that because they’re so important right now.

Watch the full episode of The Beautiful Issue Cover Story: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudsonstreaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Honestly the only thing you can do is live moment by moment, right? It’s very hard to practice that in everyday life. It really is. But right now I think it’s actually essential to live in that space, because the unknown is so massive. What we’re leaning on now are our relationships. Even if we don’t keep it up every week when we get through this — and we will — it’s about deepening our understanding of the value of our relationships with the people we love. Maybe this is a reminder that we all needed to hear.