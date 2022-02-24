PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the premiere episode of Killing Eve's fourth and final season

Sandra Oh's Eve Seeks Revenge, Wants to 'Sweep the Chess Board Off the Table' in Killing Eve Clip

Sandra Oh's Eve Polastri is out for revenge in the premiere of Killing Eve's fourth and final season — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The season 3 finale saw Eve at odds with psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Season 4 picks up some time after the finale, with Eve, a former British intelligence agent, now working in private security with new colleague Yusuf (Robert Gilbert).

Eve is on a revenge mission against The Twelve, a mysterious international organization that employs assassins, and Helene (Camille Cottin), a top-ranking member of The Twelve, is a person of interest. Eve's former MI6 boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), who's now relegated to an embassy role, is still obsessed with chasing down The Twelve. However, with her lowered status at MI6, Carolyn needs Eve to take over her investigation and find the person that ordered the death of her son Kenny (Sean Delaney).

In the season 4 premiere, titled "Just Dunk Me," Eve is approached by Carolyn in a surprise run-in that Yusuf helped with.

"Whatever it is, no," Eve says before Carolyn could utter a word.

"I was about to give you a compliment," Carolyn says. "You look purposeful, less untethered. It suits you."

But after Eve thanks her, Carolyn gets straight to business. "There's been a spate of murders. All of them tortured, none of them solved," she says. "The first victim was someone in Paul's phone book, the second was linked to the first and the third is suspected something similar. Someone has been hunting and killing members of The Twelve — that means they know a damn sight more than we do about who they are. Which in turn, makes me want to know them."

As for the purpose of her visit with Eve, Carolyn says, "Unfortunately my avenues of investigation have been recently cut off. So I need you to take up my good work and continue the investigation," before handing Eve her file.

Rejecting the assignment and the offer to work for Carolyn again, Eve laughs off the file.

"I'm hardly asking for a kidney, Eve. But if I am, I'm offering you a slice of lung in return, you're clearly still looking into them," Carolyn says to Eve. "Why else would you be working for a private security firm?"

Eve looks over at Yusuf, who she's been sleeping with, and says, "The people are nice."

Carolyn even offers money out of her own pocket since she has an "unfashionable amount of inherited wealth and absolutely nothing to spend it on."

"You're still playing the same old game of chess," Eve says.

"So what game are you playing?" Carolyn asks.

"See this is what I'm talking about. I want to sweep the chessboard off the table and set it on fire," Eve responds.

Elsewhere in season 4, Villanelle is seeking salvation in the church as she tries to prove that she's no longer a "monster" out for blood. As seen in the trailer, which was released earlier this month, when Villanelle and Eve come face-to-face, the murder-for-hire killer says she wants to reform her ways and change for Eve.