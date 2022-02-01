The fourth and final season of Killing Eve debuts Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+

Killing Eve: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Are Back as Eve and Villanelle in Season 4 Trailer

Killing Eve is back for one last run.

The fourth and final season of the hit thriller series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will premiere Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+.

In the new trailer for the upcoming season, released Tuesday, Oh's Eve Polastri and Comer's Villanelle are playing their same game of cat-and-mouse, while Eve's boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) is still trying to hunt down The Twelve — an international organization that employs assassins.

"I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to," Villanelle says in the clip, appearing to be in some sort of therapy session.

"Okay, well, that's not ideal," the man sitting across from her replies.

In the next scene, Eve is telling someone that she had recently shot a person in the hand.

"How did it feel?" he asks, to which Eve says, "Like you said it would feel. Want to have sex?"

She then meets up with Carolyn, who wants her to take over her investigation. "Someone has been killing members of The Twelve. I need you to continue the investigation," she says.

"You're still playing the same old game of chess," Eve says.

"So what game are you playing?" Carolyn responds.

Finally, Eve and Villanelle are face-to-face and Villanelle, who seems to be spending most of her time in church, tries to convince her old foe that she has changed.

"If you'd really changed, you wouldn't have come here," Eve says, though Villanelle — on her knees and wearing a cross necklace — replies, "If you'd really changed, you wouldn't have let me."

"Do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog?" Eve later asks her.

After Villanelle teases, "They hook up?" Eve explains the story — "They both die, because the scorpion can't change its nature.

"Maybe you're the scorpion," Villanelle says.