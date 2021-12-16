Killing Eve Announces Premiere Date for 4th and Final Season — See Teaser and First Look Photos

After announcing that the fourth season of Killing Eve would be the last, AMC Networks said in March that they're developing a "number of spin-off ideas"

Killing Eve is back!

The hit thriller series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season on Thursday, after teasing a big announcement the day before.

The final chapter of the show will debut with two episodes on Feb. 27 on BBC America with the following episodes airing weekly on AMC beginning Feb. 28. (The season will stream one week early on AMC+ on Feb. 20.)

On Wednesday, the show's social media posted a 15-second clip that appeared to show flames burning through Villanelle's iconic pink Molly Goddard tulle dress, which she wore in season 1.

Fans of Killing Eve will remember that season 1 ended with obsessed intelligence agent Eve (Oh) attempting to kill skilled assassin Villanelle (Comer), and season 2 concluded with Villanelle nearly taking Eve's life. By the season 3 finale, the pair was ready to leave their toxic dynamic behind, but that turned out to be too unbearable as they turned to take one last look at each other.

Season 4 sees Eve embarking on a revenge mission, while Villanelle finds a new community and attempts to prove she can change her murderous ways. Meanwhile, both women are on a journey to find out what they stand for and what they mean to each other.

AMC Networks announced in March that season 4 would be the show's last, but they're developing a "number of spin-off ideas" to further expand on the universe created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Oh, 50, recently opened up to PEOPLE about the bittersweet emotions of wrapping the final season of Killing Eve.

"You're catching me at such a special moment. I'm still in this magical place of finishing a show, and I'm just so happy," said Oh, who was named one of 2021's People of the Year.