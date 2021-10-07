Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina to Appear in Riverdale Season 6 for 'Years-in-the-Making Crossover'

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka will cross over into the Riverdale world during season 6

Sabrina Spellman is back — and heading to Riverdale.

Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina in the Netflix Riverdale spinoff, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is set to appear on season 6 of the CW teen drama, executive producer and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season one, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event," said Aguirre-Sacasa. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need."

"Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too," he added. "It's really fun and special."

Kiernan Shipka joining Riverdale season 6 Credit: Kiernan Shipka/Instagram

Riverdale writer Evan Kyle first teased the crossover while doing a Q&A on The Dipp after the show's season 5 finale Wednesday night, while Shipka, 21, also announced the news on her Instagram page.

"from Greendale to Riverdale 😈" she captioned a photo of her on the Riverdale set. "See u in Season 6."

The young actress will appear in the fourth episode of the season, titled "The Witching Hour(s)," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix

"Cheryl is performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," the episode description reads. "Luckily, she's getting a much-needed assist from everybody's favorite twenty-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman, visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was a reboot of 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch in addition to being connected to the Riverdale universe, premiered its fourth and final season on Netflix late last year.