"I'm not done with Sally," Kiernan Shipka said of her Mad Men character as she suggested a spin-off ahead of the AMC series' 15th anniversary

Kiernan Shipka Wants a Mad Men Spin-Off for Sally Draper: 'I'm Not Done with Her at All'

Kiernan Shipka is looking to revisit one of her most iconic roles.

The actress, 22, said she hopes to someday reprise her role as Sally Draper in a Mad Men spin-off about Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) precocious daughter growing up after the '60s.

"I'm not done with Sally," Shipka said during a recent interview with ET ahead of the show's 15th anniversary. "I don't think she'd be in New York. I think she'd do L.A. … but I'm not done with her at all."

Her comment comes after Lionsgate TV COO Sandra Stern admitted that they once considered a modern day spin-off about Sally in her later years.

Hamm, 51, also pitched an idea for a spin-off about Sally while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "We would want to watch Sally grow up," he said in 2015.

"Move through the '70s and turn into a rock star and turn into Joan Jett or something. Ride a motorcycle and kill a guy. Make a bunch of money and then become Oliver Stone in the '80s. Date Kurt Cobain in the '90s," Hamm mused. "She's just a touchstone for every generation. Yeah, I'd watch that show. Sally Through the Decades."

Shipka starred on Mad Men for the entirety of its seven-season run from 2007 to 2015, playing Sally Draper, the oldest and most stubborn child of 1960s advertising professional Don Draper and disillusioned housewife Betty Draper (January Jones).

The Swimming with Sharks actress told ET that she recently reconnected with her TV dad at an Oscars party. "I always love seeing him. I've run into him so much lately. It's so funny," Shipka said.

She noted that this time, the encounter was "with a drink in my hand," adding that it "was a weird thing that we had to work through. But we're on the other end of it. We speak like adults now. It's great."

Shipka recently reprised another one of her beloved roles, playing Archie Comics teen witch Sabrina Spellman for an appearance on season 6 of Riverdale. The cameo came after Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended after its fourth and final season at Netflix in 2020.