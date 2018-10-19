The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Riverdale?

During an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Kiernan Shipka, the star of the upcoming Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, revealed she wants a crossover between her show and the beloved CW drama.

“We’re just the town over,” Shipka, 18, said after Ryan Secreast asked if The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which takes place in the fictional town of Greendale, was set in the same universe as Riverdale.

“Will there be some sort of cross-pollination there?” Kelly Ripa wondered.

“You know what, as just selfishly as a Riverdale fan, I hope there is. But also Greendale is here and Riverdale is here — both these towns are so action packed, so much stuff is going down. How are they not talking about this or bonding over the fact that all of this stuff is happening?” Shipka continued.

“We make little small references to Riverdale on the show, so I hope it happens,” Shipka added.

Luckily for fans, a crossover isn’t such a far-fetched idea considering the show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also created Riverdale.

Earlier this month, Netflix released the first full trailer. It depicts a much darker take on the character Sabrina, initially brought to life by Melissa Joan Hart on the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which originally aired in 1996.

Kiernan Shipka in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Diyah Pera/Netflix

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse in Riverdale Bettina Strauss/The CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows a young Sabrina right before her 16th birthday as she struggles to choose between the witch world her family has known and the human world of her friends. It is also based on the Archie comic.

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Says She ‘Wouldn’t Want to Touch’ a Sabrina Revival: ‘It Ended Perfectly’

“I’m not an evil person, but these are desperate times,” the defiant heroine vows in one scene.

In addition to Shipka, the show features Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind. Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle also star.

The new Netflix show will arrive just in time for Halloween on Oct. 26.