Kiernan Shipka Says It Was 'Intimidating' Acting Opposite Mad Men TV Mom January Jones
Kiernan Shipka is getting candid about her time working on Mad Men.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, host Andy Cohen took Shipka, 22, down memory lane by asking her a series of Mad Men-themed questions. Kicking off the rapid-fire round, the Sally Draper actress was asked which of her TV parents — January Jones and Jon Hamm — was "more intimidating" to work alongside.
"I think January because she was always being a little meaner to me in the scenes," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum said. "So it's a little scarier."
Shipka also dished on her dynamic with Hamm, whom she said was the "most protective" of her on-set.
"Super, duper protective," she said. "He would say, 'Kid on deck,' whenever I was around. That way, everyone cut the profanities."
Mad Men ran for seven seasons on AMC from 2007 to 2015. Since the acclaimed 1960s-set drama series concluded, Shipka has remained close to both Jones, 44, and Hamm, 51.
Last July, Shipka enjoyed a girls' night out with Jones and fellow Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks.
"[I've] known and [loved] these girls since we were children," Jones wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the trio. "Literally in some cases."
As Shipka celebrated her 20th birthday in 2019, Hamm attended the momentous gathering. "Dad showed up!!!" she captioned a photo of the pair at her party.
Two months earlier, Shipka and Jones reunited to model together for a Rodarte campaign.