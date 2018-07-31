Khloé Kardashian Confronts 'Bitchy' Sister Kourtney: 'What Is Up Your A—?'

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t feeling the sisterly love on Sunday’s season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a newly released sneak peek, Khloé and Kim are anxiously awaiting their older sister’s arrival for a meeting — and the tensions are already simmering.

“I don’t understand [her] f—ing attitude,” says Khloé, 34, while Kim, 37, admits she’s “so afraid” of Kourtney, 39.

When Kourtney finally arrives, she immediately starts tapping at her phone, ignoring the conversation going on around her. Meanwhile, Kim is discussing the cherry blossom-themed baby shower she threw in November ahead of daughter Chicago‘s arrival.

“I really wasn’t going to plan a baby shower, but I think it’s important for North so she starts feeling that it’s coming,” she explains.

Khloé offers to help and turns expectantly to Kourtney, who changes the subject entirely.

Kourtney (left) and Khloe Kardashian

“Who let you choose black covers for your furniture?” she asks Khloé. “Disgusting. Usually people get a color that’s like, neutral to your floor. Who chooses black?”

“That’s nice, Kourtney. Thanks for coming over, thanks for being so lovely,” says Khloé. “When I come into your house, I’ll make sure to say just a critical comment.”

They start bickering back and forth and Khloé eventually loses her cool.

“What is up your a—?” she demands. “Seriously, what the f— is wrong with you? Why are you so bitchy these days? You’re just mean.”

Later, Khloé — then pregnant with daughter True — says Kourtney can’t possibly be unaware of her attitude problem.

“It confuses me how Kourtney is confused that we’re butting heads,” she says. “Trust me — if I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have drowned you in the f—ing pool.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!