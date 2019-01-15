Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Admit to Doing Ecstasy After Kim Says Made Her Sex Tape While High

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are coming clean.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars sat down with sister and reality TV costar Kim Kardashian West on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on Monday, when they briefly discussed their past experiences with ecstasy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his final question of the night, Cohen, 50, read an inquiry for Khloé and Kourtney from a WWHL viewer: “We know that Kim has done ecstasy before, but what about the other sisters?”

Revenge Body star Khloé was first to speak, and admitted, “I’ve done it with Kim before.”

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Fans Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Her

Khloé, 34, then pivoted to Kourtney and asked, “Do you want to talk?”

“I don’t know,” Kourtney, 39, said with a laugh.

“You don’t know what?” asked Khloé. “If you took a pill once?”

Kourtney then admitted, “I have,” and added, “But I don’t think I did it with you two. I think I would kill myself.”

But Cohen thought differently about the illegal drug, which has side effects including, “an enhanced sense of well-being, increased extroversion, emotional warmth, empathy toward others, and a willingness to discuss emotionally-charged memories,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“I don’t,” he said. “I think you would love yourself, actually.”

Kim agreed: “Yeah, you would. You would.”

Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Charles Sykes/Bravo

Last year, Kim opened up about her past experiences with drugs.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Has an ‘Idea’ of What She’ll Tell Her Kids If They Ever Ask About Her Sex Tape

During a November episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three reflected on her “wild” years during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, who kicked things off by mentioning that she’d “heard stories” from back in the day about Kim.

“You went to Disney and you were all high or something — or Six Flags,” said Disick, 35.

“I didn’t know you got high,” said Jenner, 23.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kim, 38, said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Disick and Jenner were shocked.

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked of the 2003 sex tape Kim starred in with Ray J, which went public in 2007 and catapulted her into fame.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kim responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”