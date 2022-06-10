Kim told The Kardashians producers it's not "their business" if she's in love with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian 'Is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, According to Sister Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian isn't holding her excitement back for her sister Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Good American founder, 37, celebrated her sister's happiness on Twitter after Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. When one Twitter user shared that Kim seemed "in love" with the Saturday Night Live alum, Khloé responded with enthusiasm.

"Isn't it???" she replied to the comment that Kim and Davidson were "so cute." "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

Kim, 41, hasn't publicly stated that she loves Davidson, 28 — at least not yet. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, a producer asked her during a confessional interview if she calls her connection with Davidson "love." With a smile, Kardashian responded: "I don't know if that's any of your business."

The SKIMS founder also shared a sentiment about the start of her relationship with Davidson. "Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained in the confessional. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…"

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/Getty Images

Kim and Davidson were first linked in October shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live. While Kim has admitted she wasn't looking for anything serious when she reached out to Davidson, they later began a relationship.

This is Kim's first public relationship since her divorce from Kanye West. The exes married in 2014 and announced their split in 2021. West and Kim have four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Davidson was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

Thursday's episode also featured a look into Khloé's love life — particularly the moment she learned that the father of her daughter, True — Tristan Thompson — had a baby on the way with another woman.