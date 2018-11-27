Although Khloé Kardashian‘s famous family is wary of Tristan Thompson, they are standing by the new mom as she navigates the future of her relationship with the NBA player.

“Everyone is trying to be civil and nice since Khloé wants them to. Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seven months ago, a video showing Thompson getting close to another woman made headlines, just days before Kardashian, 34, welcomed the couple’s first child together, daughter True, in April.

“She always understood that her family was very upset and defensive after he cheated. That situation was such a nightmare for Khloé at a time that should have been her happiest,” the source shares.

In the time since the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian has stood by Thompson, 27. Over the summer, the duo and baby True spent time with the KarJenners in Los Angeles before Thompson moved back to Cleveland for basketball season began this fall. Although Kardashian has put her cross-country move on hold for the time being, she decided to spend Thanksgiving with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their daughter in Ohio for the third consecutive year.

On Friday, Kardashian addressed her decision to be with Thompson for True’s first Thanksgiving and denied rumors that she and her sisters were at odds.

“Y’all are reaching. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she tweeted. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

Despite the progress that Kardashian and Thompson appear to have made in repairing their fractured romance, the source says that her family still doesn’t “trust Tristan and thinks Khloé could do much better.”

While the family is accepting of the fact that “Tristan will always be True’s dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life,” they still have their reservations about the professional athlete.

“Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that’s what they are doing right now,” the source says of the Good American founder.

“They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé,” the source shares of her family. Still, “it doesn’t mean that they think Tristan is a great guy.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Kendall for Heckling Tristan Thompson: She ‘Was Watching HER Man Play’

Currently, the aftermath of Thompson’s cheating scandal has been playing out on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, big sister Kim Kardashian admitted that reliving the scandal on the show hasn’t been easy on the couple.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” she said. “Unfortunately, that was what was going on in our lives. So six months later … it replays, and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through, and it’s rehashed in front of everyone, and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again, and we’re live tweeting, and everyone’s chiming in.

“So that is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan,” she continued.