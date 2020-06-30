Khloé Kardashian's 'Magical' 36th Birthday Party Featured Personalized Masks and Sanitizer

"The guest list was small but the decor was major!" Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, sharing glimpses at the festivities

Khloé Kardashian's birthday bash incorporated some safety-first party favors amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality celebrated turning 36 with a pink-themed birthday party, planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, complete with plenty of picture-perfect desserts, balloons, candles and floral arrangements.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As a hand-out to her guests — which included her siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris and ex Tristan Thompson — Khloé offered sanitizer and stylish protective face masks.

The spray bottles and face coverings, of course, came with the birthday girl's face printed on them.

"My magical birthday party details✨ The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!," she wrote on Instagram Monday.

In the gallery of snapshots from the celebration, Khloé showed off countless pink balloons with her nickname "KOKO" spelled out, as well as heart-shaped arrangements floating in the pool. Pink cookies, cakes and ice cream made for an inevitable sugar rush.

On Twitter, Khloé said she had "the most magnificent birthday," clarifying that it was "family only" as the Kardashian-Jenner loved ones continue to remain cautious amid the pandemic.

"It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!!" she tweeted. "I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Khloé also posted a gallery of fun-filled photos of her family enjoying the party, including a picture of herself holding 2-year-old daughter True in front of a large children's inflatable slide.

The Good American founder laughed alongside her brother Rob, 33, who caught up with Scott Disick and Thompson at the gathering. Rob also posted a sweet throwback photo of himself with Khloé in honor of her birthday, sharing inside jokes with his big sister.

"Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! 🤪 I LOVE YOU best friend 🥰💙💙 TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)😭😭," he wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 36th Birthday with Family — and Gets into Playful Fight with Sisters

Over the weekend, Kris shared an emotional birthday tribute to her "special bunny" Khloé on Instagram, writing that she hopes her daughter has "so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl."

"You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!" she wrote. "I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into... you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader."

Kris added, "Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart... I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy."