Khloé Kardashian Would 'Never Date' a Guy with a Girlfriend, Source Says: 'It's Just Ridiculous'

Khloé Kardashian has insisted she wasn’t involved in Tristan Thompson‘s split from Jordan Craig — and according to a source, she’s frustrated that she had to defend herself once again.

Last week, RadarOnline obtained court documents in which Craig addressed the long-circulated rumors (which Kardashian always denied) that Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant in 2016, claiming she was forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of her ex’s newly public relationship. (Thompson, 28, and Kardashian, 34, were first linked around September 2016, and Thompson and Craig, 27, welcomed their son Prince, now 2, that December.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Kardashian addressed the relationship timeline in a statement on her Instagram Story, claiming Thompson insisted he was single when they first met but admitting that she now doesn’t “know what to believe.”

“Khloé hates when she has to defend herself publicly, but she felt that she had no choice,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She can’t have Jordan saying that she starting seeing Tristan while he was still dating Jordan and not speak up about it. According to Khloé, this is just not true. She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It’s just ridiculous.”

“Khloé was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was NOT dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloé,” the source adds.

At this point, Kardashian is “really over all the drama with Tristan,” the source says, and just wants to focus on their 14-month-old daughter True.

“She’s trying to enjoy her life with True, and again, it gets clouded by something involving Tristan,” says the source. “She is absolutely questioning if Tristan was really telling the truth about his relationship with Jordan being over.”

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordan Craig Marion Curtis/REX/Shutterstock; George Pimentel/Getty Images; Splash News

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a ‘Great Person,’ Explains Why He Was at True’s Birthday

In her latest statement on Instagram, Kardashian said she’s “disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth.”

“Take it as you will,” she wrote. “My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian claimed the basketball player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met.”

“He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

“This is my truth!” she added. “The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.”

“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry!” she said. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian had previously denied involvement in Thompson and Craig’s split last fall, responding to an Instagram user who claimed Thompson “left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you” and accused the reality star of making excuses for a “lousy womanizer” because she’s “scared of being alone.”

In response, Kardashian said she “completely thrives” when she’s single and clarified that Thompson “never left ANYONE for me.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Insisted He Was Broken Up with Ex Before They Dated

In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, filed as part of her demand for child support, Craig claimed she was living an “extravagant” life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant in April 2016. Craig alleged Thompson was eager to start a family at the time — but one month later, she found out he had been cheating on her, she claimed.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she said in the court papers, according to RadarOnline. But Thompson’s alleged infidelities continued, and Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

According to Craig, Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship then “went viral and everything took a turn for the worst.”

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said. “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy. My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

RELATED: Tristan Thompson’s Ex Says Khloé Kardashian Relationship Caused ‘Pregnancy Complications’: Report

Less than two years later, Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter in April 2018.

Though Kardashian and Thompson reconciled, they called it quits this winter after he was accused of being unfaithful yet again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February. (He has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)