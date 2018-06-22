Khloé Kardashian Gets Back Into Shape with Tristan Thompson During Couples Workout in L.A.

Khloé Kardashian clearly adheres to the idea that the couple that sweats together, stays together.

The mother of one, who recently returned to Los Angeles last weekend, has also returned to her strenuous workouts which she shared on Snapchat Thursday.

Kardashian, 33, spoke about entering the gym before she got a work out in, telling her fans on social media that daughter True, 2 months, was taking a nap.

“True is down for her nap so it’s time to get a workout in. I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym…” she said.

“I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True,” she added. “If you stay ready you never have to get ready. So I gotta get back to staying ready.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began her workout with trainer Don by herself before her boyfriend Thompson, 27, joined her in the background.

During one of their workouts, Kardashian wrote, “I look ridiculous lol but my endurance is getting betteand [sic] after baby!! Wooooo progress!!!”

Their workout is just the latest moment the couple has been seen together since Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch at Joey in Woodland Hills, days after they returned to Los Angeles for the first time since True was born. (Sources previously told PEOPLE they’ll spend the summer in L.A. and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.)

Though Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after his alleged infidelity didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, Kardashian “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the insider. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together,” said the source. “The focus is on their newborn daughter. Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can.”

While the KarJenner’s may not be thrilled at the two staying together, it’s safe to say they’re ecstatic to have her back home.

“It’s very good to have Khloé back,” Kim Kardashian West, 37, told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtneyand all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie.”

“Everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce [their] kids to their new little cousin,” she explained. “So it was really good to see her and have her back.”