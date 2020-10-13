Khloé Kardashian Says She Won't 'Pick a Side' After Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Fight on KUWTK

On last week's episode, things got physical between Kendall and Kylie Jenner during a family trip to Palm Springs

The Kardashian sisters are staying out of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fight.

On last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters got into a nasty argument during a family trip to Palm Springs. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Kendall accused Corey of cursing at her during the melee.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian sit down to discuss the drama.

"There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner. [Kendall] didn't come to the drag show," says Khloé, 36. "It was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over, and that's what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it — I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it."

Because they weren't in the same car as their younger sisters, the other three aren't exactly sure what went down. But as Kim, 39, points out, Kendall "obviously she wouldn't react like that [for no reason]."

"They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he's now in the middle of it," she says. "It's just super annoying."

Image zoom From left: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Khloé also notes that while Kendall, 24, was sober, Kylie, 23, and Corey, 39, had been drinking, adding, "I just don't think they were being logical."

"And Kendall has this anxiety that she really struggles with," Kim says. "Just even her shaking and being so upset — I don't think she's had that kind of adrenaline since she's been an adult. And that's tough."

"I just feel bad that Mom's in the middle," Khloé adds. "I really do. I couldn't imagine feeling like that. It just sucks."

In a confessional, Khloé says she "empathizes" with Kendall. "I've had my fair share of sisters fights, and it turns into a whole slew of emotions," she says. "So I just want Kendall to feel supported. But picking a side is not going to do anything right now, so I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out."

It appears they do eventually patch things up. As the episode was airing last week, Kendall and Kylie joked around on Twitter about the fight.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!