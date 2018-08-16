Khloé Kardashian 'Can Forgive' Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal — But Won't Forget: Source

Four months after rumors of infidelity rocked their relationship, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a good place.

The couple recently returned from a trip to Mexico and a source tells PEOPLE the quick getaway was much-needed.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” says the source. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.”

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 12 — just two days after allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. The new mom has stood by the NBA player and the couple has seemed inseparable since returning to Los Angeles for the summer with their daughter.

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” says the source, adding: “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian opened up about the scandal, admitting the situation was a first for the famous family.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” she said. “I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?”

“Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy,” she added. “So we’ll support that.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE it’s been a “tough learning lesson” for Thompson.

“The whole family had to deal with the public’s perception of him and his relationship with Khloé changing dramatically,” said the source. “He also doesn’t fully ‘get’ that she’s been through this before [with ex-husband Lamar Odom], except that this time there’s a child involved.”

“When he got with Khloé, he tried to adapt to the best of his ability, but he struggled with being part of such a high-profile family and crossed lines he shouldn’t have,” added the source. “He wasn’t expecting such major backlash from the public and it’s been a lot for him to handle.”

Nevertheless, the source said everyone just wants the best for the couple and their baby girl.

“The whole family is there to support both him and Khloé through everything,” said the source. “But they also need his commitment in order for the relationship to succeed. All of them are really hoping for a positive outcome for Khloé’s sake.”