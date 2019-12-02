Khloé Kardashian Says She Wishes Tristan Thompson Never Cheated: 'None of Us Are Perfect'

If Khloé Kardashian could change the past, she would.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, opened up about her feelings about her ex Tristan Thompson‘s alleged infidelity on Sunday night while responding to a fan who tweeted that they “wished Tristan never messed up.”

The former couple split earlier this year after Thompson, 28, kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.

“Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are coparenting so well right now,” she replied. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

In a second tweet, she wrote that while she’s also disappointed in how their relationship ended, she will continue to display a united front for the sake of their 1-year-old daughter True.

“He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child.”

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. They reconciled, but then he kissed her longtime family friend, 21-year-old Woods, in February.

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kardashian admitted she was struggling with navigating her relationship with Thompson after he expressed interest in wanting to reconcile.

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she said in the episode. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”