Khloé Kardashian wants her family to be together on Thanksgiving — and that includes Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 34, plans to celebrate her daughter True’s first Thanksgiving visiting Thompson in Cleveland, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” says the source. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

In a post on her website Friday, Kardashian shared her Thanksgiving planning guide, which included a photo of place cards with her family’s names on them. Among the place cards was Thompson’s that read, “Thankful for Tristan.”

There has been heavy speculation surrounding Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status ever since the reality star put her move to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall after spending the summer rebuilding their relationship following his cheating scandal.

And while Kardashian is taking her time figuring out what her future with Thompson looks like, the source says the rest of her family is over the NBA player’s drama.

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” says the source. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

Kardashian and Thompson also spent True’s first Halloween together in Cleveland. He shared two photos of himself with Kardashian and 6-month-old True, who was dressed up for the holiday.

But still, the new mom has been having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of hurt and anger” seven months after a video showing Thompson getting close to another woman first surfaced.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Her main priority is making sure their daughter grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” the source adds. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”