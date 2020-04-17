Khloé Kardashian Says She May Need to 'Borrow Some Sperm' from Tristan Thompson for Baby No. 2

Is Khloé Kardashian thinking about expanding her family?

In Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star discusses the potential of giving 2-year-old daughter True a sibling with ex Tristan Thompson.

While going through True’s old toys at Thompson’s house over Facetime, the basketball player suggests not getting rid of everything.

“What happens if we have another girl?” he says. “We have to buy it all over again.”

“Who is having another girl with you?” Kardashian asks.

“Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” he responds.

And it turns out, this is something Kardashian has already put some thought toward.

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she says. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

“We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode,” she adds, laughing. “So awkward.”

But while another baby might be in the distant future, Kardashian is faced with a more pressing issue: how to share custody of True during Thompson’s basketball season.

“To co-parent is a different beast,” she says while talking to her mom Kris Jenner. “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out. You get territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’ ”

In the past, Kardashian split her time between Los Angeles and Ohio to spend time with Thompson during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season. (She and Thompson, 29, split last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. The basketball player also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.)

“This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically I go back and forth to Cleveland,” she says. “He really misses True, and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next. I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve been avoiding this conversation.”

Kardashian, 35, is especially nervous about the idea of sending True on a plane to Cleveland without her.

“Honestly and truthfully, I want us to have a peaceful friendship,” she says. “Tristan has been really consistent and present, and that’s great. I just haven’t even thought of this part yet. I’m not going, which is fine, but … does that mean I have to send True there by herself?”

“Co-parenting is hard, I mean you have to also respect both parents,” she adds. “I’m sure he won’t do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that not fair to True to not see her dad? That’s going to be a long however many months.”

After thinking it over, Kardashian decides to fly to Cleveland with True to get her settled before coming back to Los Angeles and leaving her daughter with Thompson.

“I know she’s in the best hands, it’s just a big step,” says Kardashian. “I feel really good that I get to make sure … that she’s comfortable.”

And she was impressed with how prepared Thompson was for the visit.

“Tristan is asking all the right questions, he’s being super attentive,” she says. “That makes me feel a lot better about everything. The anxiety I felt about sending True to Cleveland was definitely a buildup that I created on my own.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!