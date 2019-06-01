Khloé Kardashian Goes to Prom with One of Her Biggest Fans: 'I'm Feeling Over the Moon,' He Says

Khloé Kardashian is reliving her high school days!

On Friday night, the 34-year-old reality star went to prom with one of her biggest fans, a high school student who has an Instagram account dedicated to her famous family.

The fan account, @narbehkardash, has 237,000 followers and is run by Narbeh, the lucky fan who took the mother of one as his date to prom.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom… so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” he captioned an Instagram post of the two of them at prom on Friday.

In the post, Kardashian and Narbeh pose for three different snaps in a photo booth. In the first, they smile cheek to cheek while holding a sign that says “you had me at open bar.” (“The sign is a joke! It’s a high school prom there would never be an open bar,” Narbeh clarified in his Instagram caption.)

In the other two, Kardashian, who wore a black long-sleeved dress with cutouts, gives Narbeh a kiss on the cheek.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed her love by commenting on his post with four red heart emojis.

Narbeh also shared Instagram Stories from the night. “My special prom date @khloekardashian,” he captioned one video of the two posing for the camera.

“You guys, look how pretty my prom date is!” Narbeh says in a second Instagram Story video.

“We’re going to prom!” Kardashian replies, before asking jokingly, “Where are we going to prom?”

The prom was held at Castaway restaurant in Burbank, California, according to TMZ, which also reported that Narbeh and his peers attend Herbert Hoover High School.

“Taking everything in & enjoying my night! Thank you for the love. I feel amazed,” Narbeh wrote later in the night on his Instagram Story. “I see your comments. I appreciate you all!”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian and the student have met.

According to a post on his Instagram account, he previously met the Good American founder and her mom, Kris Jenner, back in December 2018. She’s also direct messaged him on Instagram many times in the past — including to wish him a happy birthday.

And Khloé is not the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to go to prom with a fan.

In April 2017, Kylie Jenner surprised Sacramento high school student Albert Ochoa as his celebrity dream date, accompanying him to the Rio Americano High School prom along with Jordyn Woods.

The Kylie Skin mogul previously revealed she was unable to attend a high school prom during an episode of her series Life of Kylie. “I was home-schooled. It was really sad, actually,” she said.