Khloé Kardashian Receives ‘Welcome Home’ Gifts from Tristan Thompson After Turks & Caicos Trip

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram Story showing off the balloons and flowers sent to her from the NBA star, with whom she shares 2½-year-old daughter True.

In addition to filling her home with countless balloons, some of which spelled out "Welcome Home," Kardashian also received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you TT," the mom of one wrote alongside one social media share, giving Thompson, 29, a shout out.

Thompson's sweet gesture comes as the pro athlete is living full-time in Boston ever since signing a $19-million deal with the Boston Celtics for two years last November. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

In December, Kardashian traveled to Boston to spend time with the power forward ahead of the holidays.

The couple was spotted heading to Zuma at the Four Seasons Hotel for a low-key dinner, which was documented by cameras.

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the insider said at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."