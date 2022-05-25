Khloé Kardashian said her ex is "always going to be" in her life because of their daughter, 4-year-old True

Khloé Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson to 'Be Happy,' Says There Are 'Many Good Sides to Him'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her feelings toward Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 37-year-old reality star discussed her relationship with Thompson, who fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December last year. At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

"People do make mistakes and, you know, he's still a good person," Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch. "He's not a good partner with me."

The Kardashians star has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the NBA player since 2016. The pair welcomed daughter True in 2018.

Kardashian told Hirsch on the podcast that she would never "encourage" anyone to hate on her ex.

"It's sad because there's so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they're all overshadowed by like the personal stuff that's going on between him and I," Kardashian said.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Though Kardashian said she thinks Thompson deserves a "fair shot" at being happy, she also shared she understands why some people feel the way they do.

"I don't ever encourage anyone to just like jump on that bandwagon. But I also think people can have their own feelings," the Good American founder shared.

Regardless, she said, "He's always going to be in my life because of True. And he's a great dad. And, you know, that's really all I need to focus on, is just his relationship with True."

Following the birth of baby Theo, Thompson shared a message on his Instagram Story in January in which he confirmed that he is the father of Nichols' son and also apologized to Kardashian.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."