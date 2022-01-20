Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have dated on and off for the past several years, breaking up most recently in June

Khloé Kardashian Wants to 'Move On' from Tristan Thompson and 'Will Never Take Him Back': Source

Khloé Kardashian is looking ahead following the Tristan Thompson paternity drama that has unfolded over the past several months.

Earlier in January, the NBA player confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Thompson, 30, had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.

During the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols, Thompson was publicly dating Kardashian, with whom he shares 3½-year-old daughter True. (The athlete also has a third child, 5-year-old Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

A source tells PEOPLE that the news of Thompson's infidelity has "been devastating" for Kardashian, who has had an on-off relationship with him for years. The duo split most recently in June after getting back together around the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

"It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan," the source says. "They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed."

The source continues, "They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it."

However, the insider notes that the Good American mogul, 37, is now focusing on moving on with the help of her family and friends.

"She has a great support system though. They are helping her to move on. This is it for her relationship with Tristan. She says she will never take him back again," the source says.

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian is especially looking to mom Kris Jenner for support.

"She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time," the source said. "But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open."

"[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset," the source added. "People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side."

When Thompson confirmed that Nichols' child is his on Jan. 3, he also issued an apology to Kardashian on his Instagram Story.