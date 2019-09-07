Khloé Kardashian Says She Wants Everyone to 'Move On' from the Tristan and Jordyn Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is leaving the past behind her — and she wants everyone else to do the same.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, appeared on Ryan Seacrest‘s radio show on Friday, where she opened up about Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

Though she was understandably hurt and blindsided when the scandal first surfaced in February, Khloé said she’s ready to move on and has no hard feelings toward either Thompson, 28, or Woods, 21.

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it’s only going to affect me,” she told Seacrest, 43. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

“I know everybody makes mistakes,” Khloé added. “I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Wants to Write Khloé Kardashian a Letter About Tristan Thompson

Since their split, Khloé has made an effort to remain cordial with Thompson for the sake of their daughter, True.

The two have been navigating co-parenting together — part of which will be shown in the upcoming 17th season of KUWTK, including their first reunion at True’s 1st birthday party just two months after the scandal broke.

A sneak peek of the episode released last month showed one scene where Kim Kardashian West was livid after Thompson apparently ignored Khloé at True’s party and upset the mother of one.

Speaking to the emotional reunion back in April, Khloé told Seacrest during Friday’s show, “[T]hat was really hard.”

“True’s birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened, so everything was really raw and fresh,” she explained. “You’re going to see that in the first episode, really how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson After Fan Claims She Hates Him: ‘People Make Mistakes’

“I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing,” Khloé continued. “In my family, it is everyone who is going through this breakup. So I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True.”

Given all the heartbreak and drama that the reality star has recently endured, Seacrest credited Khloé for her optimistic outlook and ability to laugh through it all.

“We’re all human beings and we’re all figuring out life,” she said. “Stuff happens and people make mistakes, and as long as it doesn’t define who they are — as long as they don’t make those choices define them and they try to evolve and become better people — we’re all gonna survive. We all learn from it.”

Though Khloé acknowledged, “I don’t think these things are funny all the time,” she went on to explain how “you have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be okay no matter what does happen to you.”

“Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person, as well, and if we can’t laugh at it, what in the hell am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry?” she added. “I gotta find the humor in something.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Rollercoaster Romance

A source recently told PEOPLE that Thompson has been focused on being the best co-parent he can be to their 17-month-old daughter.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” a source told PEOPLE about the NBA player. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” said the source, who added that “neither would completely rule out a reconciliation down the line.”

However, a second source indicated Khloé would never take Thompson back especially after being betrayed twice. (Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018.)

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and True

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian ‘Didn’t Really Get’ Why Tristan Thompson Posted a Birthday Tribute to Her: Source

Over the summer, an insider told PEOPLE that while Khloé and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, she still had faith in their relationship at the time.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the insider said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the insider, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back” after the scandal, but she chose to move on for good.

“He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” said the insider.

Despite not wanting to get back into a relationship with him, Khloé has made it clear that she still respects Thompson.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

In July, after a social media user accused her of hating her ex, Khloé set the record straight in an exchange on Instagram.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs. “People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

She also posted a similar message on her Instagram Stories, stressing the importance of a positive outlook.

“Hate no one, no matter how much they’ve wronged you,” the post read. “Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you’ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 premieres Sep. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!