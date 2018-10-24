Is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship nearing its end?

It’s been six months since news of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke — just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12 — and now, it appears that a breakup between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and professional basketball player could be on the horizon.

“She very much seems over Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 34. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian has focused on repairing her fractured relationship with Thompson and prioritized raising her baby girl.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” says the source.

Over the summer, Kardashian and Thompson, 27, returned from Ohio, where the athlete plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, to her famous family‘s hometown of Los Angeles.

Although Kardashian planned to return with True to Cleveland to be with Thompson as he began basketball season this fall, she has put her move on hold — and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to change that.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source says. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

Recently, the the mother of one has been reflecting on life — and is still deciding on how to proceed with her romantic future with Thompson.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “And she seems fine about this.”

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source said. “No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”