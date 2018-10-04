Khloé Kardashian's Twisted Sisters Crime Series Renewed for Season 2 — Watch a Sneak Peek!

Khloé Kardashian‘s Twisted Sisters is getting a season 2.

Investigation Discovery has ordered second season of the true-crime series, which is executive-produced by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and investigates killer crimes committed by sisters. It premiered in September.

“I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters. As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” Kardashian, 34, said in a previous statement.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the series investigates a murder among a “violent family” that took place in Kerrville, Texas.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened in a small town like Kerrville,” one woman says about the tragedy.

“To actually witness someone being murdered, it was terrifying,” a man says as images of a bloodied crime scene are shown in the trailer.

Viewers will also see behind-the-scenes photos of the crime scene, including a knife and a Bible. “Here’s the Bible that was laying there on the ground,” a police officer explains.

Season 2 of Twisted Sisters will premiere next summer on Investigation Discovery.