Khloé Kardashian Tweets About Kindness After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Is Khloé Kardashian opening about about the turmoil surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

The new mom seemed to reference gossip surrounding the couple after his cheating scandal Wednesday, tweeting, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” and “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

You will never ever regret being kind to someone. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

On April 10 — two days before the stars welcomed baby girl True — photos and videos surfaced of the basketball player allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” an insider alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Booed During First Game Since Allegations He Cheated on Pregnant Khloé Kardashian

But Kardashian, 33, decided to stay with Thompson, 27, and is still living in his Cleveland home, where she spent Mother’s Day alone with her daughter and apart from her famous family.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”