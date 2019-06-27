Khloé Kardashian Turns 35: Looking Back at Her Challenging Year, from Motherhood to Heartbreak

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Khloé Kardashian will turn 35 on Thursday, leaving behind a painful year filled with drama, scandal and infidelity.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s plate was already full when she rang in her 34th year, as she was adjusting to life as a new mom to daughter True Thompson — and still reeling from boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal months before.

Still, the couple appeared to be working things out, with Khloé tweeting in June 2018 it had taken an “enormous” amount of “rebuilding” to “even coexist” in the same house as Thompson, an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One month later, Khloé headed back to work for the first time since True was born that April, and heaped praise on her ballplayer beau for stepping up in her absence.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” she said on Snapchat. “Shout out to all the good dads out there.”

Though Khloé did postpone plans to relocate to Cleveland that fall, the couple spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter in the city.

In February, though, their precarious reconciliation crumbled when reports broke that Thompson, 28, had hooked up with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Though a source recently told PEOPLE that Khloé and Thompson “were not in a proper relationship” at the time (and had not spent Valentine’s Day together days before), the alleged hook-up was the final straw for the Good American designer, who the source said had hoped they’d reconcile for their daughter’s sake.

Woods shared her side of the story in March during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. She said Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Despite her denial, Khloé ripped into Woods on Twitter following the interview.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloé wrote.

She continued, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

She backtracked shortly after to put the blame on Thompson instead.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added.

Thompson has yet to speak publicly on the drama, but he did reunite with Khloé in April to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, though a source told PEOPLE the two “had very little interaction.”

“He is a good dad to her,” Khloé wrote on Twitter in March. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

The reality star, meanwhile, has turned her focus to her daughter, who remains her “number one” priority.

“Khloé isn’t dating, but at least she’s able to talk and joke about dating,” a source told PEOPLE in April. “She realizes with True around now, she just needs to be super picky.”

Though not related to the Woods drama, Khloé again faced scandal involving Thompson earlier this month, after she was accused of starting their relationship while he was still dating ex Jordan Craig.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth,” she wrote on Instagram. “Take it as you will.”

Khloé went on to explain that she first met Thompson on a blind date set up by a mutual friend, who said he was single.

“After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship, [but he] pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

She concluded with, “Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

Khloé also had her four-year marriage to Lamar Odom thrust back into the spotlight earlier this month, when he admitted to cheating on her in his memoir Darkness to Light.

The star remained supportive of her ex, though, writing on Instagram, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” on his Instagram.

And despite her heartbreak, Khloé is grateful for the biggest blessing in her life: her daughter.

“I am so utterly obsessed with her,” she told PEOPLE in April. “This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.”