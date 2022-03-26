"As badly as last year ended for Khloé, this year is already bringing her more happiness," the source tells PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian 'Truly Seems Over' Ex Tristan Thompson, Source Says: She's 'Feeling Good About Herself'

Khloé Kardashian has been focusing on her happiness in 2022.

The reality star, 37, is "staying positive" after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity drama unfolded last year, a source tells PEOPLE.

"As badly as last year ended for Khloé, this year is already bringing her more happiness," the source says. "Khloé is doing great."

The source shares that the former couple, who share 3½-year-old daughter True, has "very little contact." Kardashian had an on-off relationship with the NBA player for years. They split most recently last June after getting back together around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The source adds, "She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself."

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum documented a fun-filled day at a trampoline park with True on social media. She shared clips of the toddler bouncing on the trampolines and striking a pose with her hands on her hips.

Last week, the Good American mogul supported her sister Kim Kardashian at the SKIMS swim pop-up shop opening celebration in Miami.

Earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE that the siblings have leaned on each other amid Kim's divorce proceedings from ex Kanye West and Khloé's breakup from Thompson.

"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," the insider said. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them."

While Khloé has remained single in the public eye since her relationship with Thompson ended, Kim has been dating Pete Davidson since the fall.

"Kim is encouraging Khloé to date. Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well," the insider added.

In a new interview with Variety earlier this month, Khloé revealed that her split from Thompson will be featured in their family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show," she said.